Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Monarch Casino & Resort posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 272.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $58.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

Shares of MCRI traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,521. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.54. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

