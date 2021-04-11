Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $31.20 million and approximately $107,780.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $347.10 or 0.00574127 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00068749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.51 or 0.00291965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $447.47 or 0.00740138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,928.75 or 0.99126008 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00019532 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.83 or 0.00752322 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 89,874 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.