MidasProtocol (MAS) Market Capitalization Tops $688,705.84

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, MidasProtocol has traded 71.8% lower against the dollar. MidasProtocol has a total market capitalization of $688,705.84 and $82,600.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MidasProtocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00054642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00081902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $363.97 or 0.00610426 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00038764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00032039 BTC.

MidasProtocol Coin Profile

MidasProtocol (CRYPTO:MAS) is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol . MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

