Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,376 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.5% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $255.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $162.30 and a 12 month high of $255.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

