Michael A. Shaffer Sells 7,209 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Stock

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 7,209 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $789,529.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael A. Shaffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of PVH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $110.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.34 and a 52 week high of $110.89.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of PVH by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PVH from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.76.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

