MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0414 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

MMT stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Steven E. Buller acquired 9,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $58,959.24 per share, with a total value of $535,055,103.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at $658,869,507. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.