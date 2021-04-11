Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CASH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $46.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 35,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $1,383,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 38,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $1,503,312.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,352 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

