Mercury (MER) Trading Up 4.2% This Week

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, Mercury has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Mercury coin can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $18,148.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

