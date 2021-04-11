MenaPay Trading Up 32.4% This Week (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $1,275.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MenaPay has traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar. One MenaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MenaPay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00053253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00081301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.03 or 0.00612134 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00032192 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00037266 BTC.

MenaPay Coin Profile

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.