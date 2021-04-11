MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Several other analysts have also commented on MXL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered MaxLinear from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of MaxLinear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.70.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average is $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $44.05. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,269. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $252,902.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 964,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,239,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,895 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,646. Corporate insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the third quarter worth $44,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

