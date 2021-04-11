MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu Sells 8,908 Shares

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $314,897.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,352,536.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,909 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $318,942.20.

On Monday, March 15th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $321,740.10.

On Thursday, March 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 15,860 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $573,180.40.

On Thursday, February 25th, Kishore Seendripu sold 23,425 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $947,072.75.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $346,420.80.

On Friday, January 8th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $334,392.30.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $35.58 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter worth $44,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

