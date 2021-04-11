Massnet Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.90 Million (MASS)

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last week, Massnet has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Massnet has a market cap of $101.77 million and $3.90 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Massnet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00001767 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00053730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020348 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00043518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.47 or 0.00615081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00081059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00032038 BTC.

About Massnet

MASS is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 95,392,063 coins. Massnet’s official website is massnet.org . Massnet’s official message board is medium.com . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Massnet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Massnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Massnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

