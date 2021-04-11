Marotta Asset Management Purchases 1,339 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Marotta Asset Management grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on D. Mizuho increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.30. 2,075,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,942,569. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.34. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,815.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

