Marotta Asset Management Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,635,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Bank of America by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,872,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,345,629. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

