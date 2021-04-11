Marotta Asset Management Has $4.92 Million Position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Marotta Asset Management cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,567 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF makes up about 1.3% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 74,205 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,223,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

Shares of EWN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.98. The stock had a trading volume of 117,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,475. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.09. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $48.14.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.