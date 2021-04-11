Marotta Asset Management Buys Shares of 8,919 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,121,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,355,000 after buying an additional 206,284 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,597,000 after acquiring an additional 167,573 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,526,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,505,000 after acquiring an additional 163,748 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 5,664,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,645,000 after acquiring an additional 140,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,828,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,645,000 after acquiring an additional 125,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NYSE NVO traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $70.12. 900,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,292. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $58.36 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $165.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.06.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.9494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 54.07%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

