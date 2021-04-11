Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Shares Up 3.1%

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) shares shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $15.48. 3,387 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 340,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $567.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.72.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 692.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

