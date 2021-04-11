MalwareChain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $809.00 (MALW)

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. One MalwareChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MalwareChain has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $809.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MalwareChain has traded 34.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00033728 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001622 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Bitcoin Token (BTCT) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About MalwareChain

MALW is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 7,078,109 coins and its circulating supply is 6,961,849 coins. The official website for MalwareChain is malwarechain.com . MalwareChain’s official Twitter account is @MalwareChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . MalwareChain’s official message board is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07

Buying and Selling MalwareChain

