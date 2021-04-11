Lynch & Associates IN Increases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 735,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,458,000 after acquiring an additional 58,955 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 417,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,991,000 after buying an additional 14,631 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,779,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 123,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 116,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 16,926 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $51.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.10. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 52-week low of $29.96 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

