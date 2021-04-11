Lynch & Associates IN Has $2.69 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,274,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $100.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $104.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

