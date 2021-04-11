Lynch & Associates IN Decreases Stock Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EBC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $187,013,000. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,551,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,040,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,903,000.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

EBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $19.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $20.15.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.17 million. Analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.