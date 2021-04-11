LPL Financial LLC Sells 10,903 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,903 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,800 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $13,365,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 552,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 25,919 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

AMH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

In other news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.