LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) by 187.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,708 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Vista Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $455,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average is $32.30. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $45.07.

