LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 215,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 30,749 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on DEA. Raymond James increased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $21.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.14 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,468.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,181.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.