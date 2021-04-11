LPL Financial LLC Has $825,000 Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in WNS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WNS by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 68,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of WNS by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

WNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

WNS opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.67. WNS has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $78.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

