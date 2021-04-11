LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 136.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,004 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cryoport worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $282,171.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,171.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $231,893.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,915 shares of company stock worth $1,249,003. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CYRX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital raised their target price on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Cryoport stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.77. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The company had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

