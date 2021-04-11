LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $80.40 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.