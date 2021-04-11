LPL Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 14,541 Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,541 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,869,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 215,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after buying an additional 124,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 518.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 90,002 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCOI shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Shares of CCOI opened at $70.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.43. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $92.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 163.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 397.37%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $39,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $53,286.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,350 shares in the company, valued at $648,841.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,136 shares of company stock worth $629,485 over the last quarter. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

