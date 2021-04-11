Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,777 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after acquiring an additional 982,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after acquiring an additional 783,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $459,076,000 after acquiring an additional 37,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.12.

LOW stock opened at $198.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $142.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.63. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.49 and a 52 week high of $198.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.