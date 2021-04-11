Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $65.53

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$65.53 and traded as high as C$70.48. Loblaw Companies shares last traded at C$70.20, with a volume of 360,941 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on L. National Bank Financial raised Loblaw Companies from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$83.00 target price on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. CIBC cut their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$72.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$95.00 to C$91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.86.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$66.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$65.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.38 billion and a PE ratio of 22.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$13.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13 billion. Research analysts expect that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.2773783 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$278,448.86. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$876,179.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,035 shares in the company, valued at C$10,986,225.59.

About Loblaw Companies (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

