Liquity (LQTY) Price Tops $17.91 on Top Exchanges

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, Liquity has traded flat against the US dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $384,937.68 and $1.95 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can now be bought for about $17.91 or 0.00029950 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00069186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.71 or 0.00295558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $444.24 or 0.00743027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,726.48 or 0.99897013 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00018733 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $475.40 or 0.00795138 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

