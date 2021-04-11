Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Their superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. “

LQDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Liquidity Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of LQDT opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $659.00 million, a PE ratio of -171.55 and a beta of 1.20. Liquidity Services has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $22.13.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $55.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.66 million. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Liquidity Services will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidity Services news, insider John Daunt sold 10,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $192,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,157.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 5,297 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $94,233.63. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,381 shares of company stock worth $3,078,032. Insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 289,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

