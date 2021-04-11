Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$93.86.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSPD. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$114.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$84.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$74.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Lightspeed POS stock traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$90.53. The stock had a trading volume of 530,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,016. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$83.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$72.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.64 billion and a PE ratio of -69.16. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of C$16.61 and a 52-week high of C$104.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

