Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.45.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average of $19.90. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.95, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.49%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 10,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $278,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,877 shares in the company, valued at $99,251.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 84,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $2,106,915.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,636,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,424,566 shares of company stock valued at $34,635,988 in the last ninety days. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

