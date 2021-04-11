Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 25,639 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,639 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000.

CSM stock opened at $94.96 on Friday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.91.

