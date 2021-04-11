Legacy Private Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 2.0% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $22,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $100.15 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $100.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.76.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.