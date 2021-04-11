Legacy Private Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV opened at $142.43 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $56.04 and a 52 week high of $160.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.77.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.