Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires 10,176 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

NYSE PFE opened at $36.60 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

