LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, LCNB National Bank and Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., is engaged in the commercial banking and insurance agency businesses. Headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio, the Bank is a full service community bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, U.S. savings bonds, travelers’ checks, money orders, cashier’s checks, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines (ATMs), cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public services, personal computer based cash management services, telephone banking, and Internet banking services for individuals and businesses. Further, LCNB, through its subsidiary, Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., engages in insurance agency businesses. It involves in the sale and servicing of personal and commercial insurance products, and annuity products. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of LCNB from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ LCNB opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.90. LCNB has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 22.10%. Research analysts expect that LCNB will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LCNB by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 318.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

