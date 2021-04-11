Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 313 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE reduced its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up 4.3% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $12,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $132.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $73.66 and a 12 month high of $133.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

