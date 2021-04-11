Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $1,194,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $4,335,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 82.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 224,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 809.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,914 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $670.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.71.

LRCX stock opened at $662.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $229.69 and a fifty-two week high of $669.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $572.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.46. The stock has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.