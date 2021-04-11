Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 60 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been assigned a CHF 60 price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

LHN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 52 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a CHF 57 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 57.40 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 67 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 65 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lafargeholcim has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 57.14.

Lafargeholcim has a 1 year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1 year high of CHF 60.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.