Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Trading Down 5.5%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)’s share price traded down 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.93 and last traded at $33.05. 7,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 314,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.99.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.24.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 611.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 229,350 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $12,958,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 10,305 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $620,051.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,276.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,787 shares of company stock valued at $15,898,710 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

