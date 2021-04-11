Kozak & Associates Inc. Makes New $3.06 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,651 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,000. Microsoft makes up about 2.4% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Argus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $255.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.43. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.30 and a fifty-two week high of $255.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

