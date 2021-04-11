Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $543,000.

NYSEARCA DEF opened at $62.50 on Friday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a one year low of $46.93 and a one year high of $62.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average of $58.37.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

