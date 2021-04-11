Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 26,318 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,318 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 708.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,678.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

FPEI stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average is $20.10.

