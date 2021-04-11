Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $558,000 Investment in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,452,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,564,000 after purchasing an additional 185,909 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,895,000 after buying an additional 127,523 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,526,000 after acquiring an additional 792,778 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,912,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,987,000 after acquiring an additional 131,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,787,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,765,000 after acquiring an additional 25,242 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $116.81 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $81.51 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.09.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

ABC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,993.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,593 shares of company stock worth $6,171,704. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

