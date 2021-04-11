Kopion Asset Management LLC Purchases 71,722 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 71,722 shares during the period. National Instruments makes up approximately 8.9% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $11,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,007,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,277,000 after buying an additional 62,980 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $57,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NATI stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.56. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.44%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NATI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

