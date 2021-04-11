Kopion Asset Management LLC Purchases 37,549 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 72.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,549 shares during the quarter. Denbury makes up 3.2% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

DEN stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.11 and a beta of 4.01. Denbury Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $51.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

