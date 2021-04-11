KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNYJY. HSBC upgraded KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oddo Bhf cut KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNYJY opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.22. KONE Oyj has a 1 year low of $27.45 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.19.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $2.3095 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.